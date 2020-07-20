All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 17 2019

779 49th Ave N

779 49th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

779 49th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This elegant and spacious 3 bedroom - 3 bath house with 2 car garage has been COMPLETELY UPDATED. This elegant home has 2 covered porches. an open floor plan, a large family room, a sensible layout and excellent light. Finishes are high end with stranded bamboo flooring, travertine, granite and slate. The master bedroom includes a good sized walk in closet, French doors and a large screened porch while the master bathroom offers double vanity sinks with granite counters and a travertine tub. The kitchen boasts new cabinets, a travertine floor, an island and granite counter tops. The 400+ square foot family room has its own entrance, wet bar and bathroom and could easily be used a large efficiency or (with minimal work) a comfortable 1 bedroom apartment. Higher end finishes include travertine, solid stranded bamboo floors (water resistant with a hardness rating 2-3 times that of oak) and granite counter tops BRAND NEW FLAT ROOF. NEWER ROOF (2015), UPDATED ELECTRICAL PANEL AND PLUMBING (Galvanized plumbing removed). an OPTION FOR A MOTHER IN LAW SUITE sits on a fantastic CORNER LOT!. NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED.

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 LIST WITH BEGGINS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 49th Ave N have any available units?
779 49th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 779 49th Ave N have?
Some of 779 49th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 49th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
779 49th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 49th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 779 49th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 779 49th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 779 49th Ave N offers parking.
Does 779 49th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 779 49th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 49th Ave N have a pool?
No, 779 49th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 779 49th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 779 49th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 779 49th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 779 49th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
