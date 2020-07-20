779 49th Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This elegant and spacious 3 bedroom - 3 bath house with 2 car garage has been COMPLETELY UPDATED. This elegant home has 2 covered porches. an open floor plan, a large family room, a sensible layout and excellent light. Finishes are high end with stranded bamboo flooring, travertine, granite and slate. The master bedroom includes a good sized walk in closet, French doors and a large screened porch while the master bathroom offers double vanity sinks with granite counters and a travertine tub. The kitchen boasts new cabinets, a travertine floor, an island and granite counter tops. The 400+ square foot family room has its own entrance, wet bar and bathroom and could easily be used a large efficiency or (with minimal work) a comfortable 1 bedroom apartment. Higher end finishes include travertine, solid stranded bamboo floors (water resistant with a hardness rating 2-3 times that of oak) and granite counter tops BRAND NEW FLAT ROOF. NEWER ROOF (2015), UPDATED ELECTRICAL PANEL AND PLUMBING (Galvanized plumbing removed). an OPTION FOR A MOTHER IN LAW SUITE sits on a fantastic CORNER LOT!. NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED.



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 LIST WITH BEGGINS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.