7769 14TH ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE 3 bedroom 2 bath home with one car garage. Nice size living space with easy clean terrazzo flooring. Good sized closet pantry in the kitchen. Living room and dining room combo that opens to a family room. Washer and Dryer are included. Covered patio in your back yard. This home sits on a corner lot near 275 and Gandy.