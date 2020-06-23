7769 14TH ST

7769 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702 Winston Park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE 3 bedroom 2 bath home with one car garage. Nice size living space with easy clean terrazzo flooring. Good sized closet pantry in the kitchen. Living room and dining room combo that opens to a family room. Washer and Dryer are included. Covered patio in your back yard. This home sits on a corner lot near 275 and Gandy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
