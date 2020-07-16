All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

7550 Sunshine Skyway Lane South · (727) 687-2820
Location

7550 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
Welcome to Paradise! Wake up every morning to breathtaking views of Tampa Bay from either bedroom in your own piece of paradise! Have your morning coffee on your extended balcony spanning both bedrooms & the living room & over looking Tampa Bay! Water views from the kitchen and back patio area as well. This split floor plan, two bedroom townhome has a large master suite with a full en-suite as well as a large second guest bath & indoor laundry. Balcony spans the length of the living room & bedrooms & there is also a balcony off the dining area & a private patio off the kitchen/dining area large enough for a patio table, chairs & grill.
Just a short distance to our beautiful powder sand beaches, this serene secluded waterfront complex is a hidden gem that boasts beautifully landscaped grounds close to walking trails & with convenient access to many amenities. No need to haul your laundry to a laundry facility, or shared laundry, this home has it's own washer & dryer! There is also additional storage in the building, one covered parking spot for you & additional onsite parking for your guests, a heated waterfront pool, fishing pier, tennis courts & clubhouse. Kayak/paddle board storage & bicycle storage also available. Don't wait, this will not last long! Welcome to Paradise!! $30 Credit & Background Check Fee $130 Assoc Application Fee. $200 non-refundable exit cleaning fee due with deposits & first & last rent. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have any available units?
7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have?
Some of 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S pet-friendly?
No, 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers parking.
Does 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has a pool.
Does 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have accessible units?
No, 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has units with dishwashers.
