7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage tennis court

Welcome to Paradise! Wake up every morning to breathtaking views of Tampa Bay from either bedroom in your own piece of paradise! Have your morning coffee on your extended balcony spanning both bedrooms & the living room & over looking Tampa Bay! Water views from the kitchen and back patio area as well. This split floor plan, two bedroom townhome has a large master suite with a full en-suite as well as a large second guest bath & indoor laundry. Balcony spans the length of the living room & bedrooms & there is also a balcony off the dining area & a private patio off the kitchen/dining area large enough for a patio table, chairs & grill.

Just a short distance to our beautiful powder sand beaches, this serene secluded waterfront complex is a hidden gem that boasts beautifully landscaped grounds close to walking trails & with convenient access to many amenities. No need to haul your laundry to a laundry facility, or shared laundry, this home has it's own washer & dryer! There is also additional storage in the building, one covered parking spot for you & additional onsite parking for your guests, a heated waterfront pool, fishing pier, tennis courts & clubhouse. Kayak/paddle board storage & bicycle storage also available. Don't wait, this will not last long! Welcome to Paradise!! $30 Credit & Background Check Fee $130 Assoc Application Fee. $200 non-refundable exit cleaning fee due with deposits & first & last rent. No smokers.