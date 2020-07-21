755 Calla Ter N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Skye333 Townhomes Offers 3/3.5 with Gorgeous Views!! Gated Community Living in this Modern Style Townhome in Historic Downtown St. Pete with rooftop views. The 1st floor is a spacious bedroom with full bathroom and garage entrance. On the 2nd floor is an open floor plan with a massively large living room and dining room with a gorgeous kitchen and half bath for guest use. Quartz style counters with modern style wood cabinetry featuring soft close drawers. Other features include stainless steel appliance package that includes a gas range. Colossal windows offer views from any room with plenty of natural sunlight. The third-floor stairwell is tucked slightly off the kitchen, where you will find the lavishly abundant bedrooms with their adequate closet space. Master suite offers a frameless shower to name a few of the many treasures this unique home holds. The 4th floor offers another sink but one of the best pieces of this home is the spectacular views from the rooftop sitting area commonly referred to as a Trex-Deck that is simply breath taking. Pet friendly home, no aggressive breeds. Monthly rental amount includes trash, cable, internet and lawncare! Great Location in Downtown St Pete, you'll love the availability to walk to everything including Beach Drive, Vinoy Park, Museums, Restaurants Shopping & More! Very convenient to Interstate for a quick trip to beaches or airport. Come play & live in the Historic Downtown St Pete! Vacant, Available Now!