St. Petersburg, FL
755 Calla Ter N
755 Calla Ter N

755 Calla Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

755 Calla Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Skye333 Townhomes Offers 3/3.5 with Gorgeous Views!! Gated Community Living in this Modern Style Townhome in Historic Downtown St. Pete with rooftop views. The 1st floor is a spacious bedroom with full bathroom and garage entrance. On the 2nd floor is an open floor plan with a massively large living room and dining room with a gorgeous kitchen and half bath for guest use. Quartz style counters with modern style wood cabinetry featuring soft close drawers. Other features include stainless steel appliance package that includes a gas range. Colossal windows offer views from any room with plenty of natural sunlight. The third-floor stairwell is tucked slightly off the kitchen, where you will find the lavishly abundant bedrooms with their adequate closet space. Master suite offers a frameless shower to name a few of the many treasures this unique home holds. The 4th floor offers another sink but one of the best pieces of this home is the spectacular views from the rooftop sitting area commonly referred to as a Trex-Deck that is simply breath taking. Pet friendly home, no aggressive breeds. Monthly rental amount includes trash, cable, internet and lawncare! Great Location in Downtown St Pete, you'll love the availability to walk to everything including Beach Drive, Vinoy Park, Museums, Restaurants Shopping & More! Very convenient to Interstate for a quick trip to beaches or airport. Come play & live in the Historic Downtown St Pete! Vacant, Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Calla Ter N have any available units?
755 Calla Ter N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 Calla Ter N have?
Some of 755 Calla Ter N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Calla Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
755 Calla Ter N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Calla Ter N pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Calla Ter N is pet friendly.
Does 755 Calla Ter N offer parking?
Yes, 755 Calla Ter N offers parking.
Does 755 Calla Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 Calla Ter N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Calla Ter N have a pool?
No, 755 Calla Ter N does not have a pool.
Does 755 Calla Ter N have accessible units?
No, 755 Calla Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Calla Ter N have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 Calla Ter N does not have units with dishwashers.
