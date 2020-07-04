All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
755 ALAMANDA WAY S
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:36 AM

755 ALAMANDA WAY S

755 Alamanda Way South · No Longer Available
Location

755 Alamanda Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in St. Pete, over 1200 heated square feet, additional screened in rear porch, and fenced in side yard provides room for all to enjoy. Check out this clean home is in a quiet neighborhood, on a tree lined street, a short drive to downtown, local parks, and easy access to the interstate. This home is efficient with a tank-less hot water heater and washing machine and a dryer connection. $50 application fee each adult over 18, small pet friendly with approval, lawn and pest care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 ALAMANDA WAY S have any available units?
755 ALAMANDA WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 ALAMANDA WAY S have?
Some of 755 ALAMANDA WAY S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 ALAMANDA WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
755 ALAMANDA WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 ALAMANDA WAY S pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 ALAMANDA WAY S is pet friendly.
Does 755 ALAMANDA WAY S offer parking?
No, 755 ALAMANDA WAY S does not offer parking.
Does 755 ALAMANDA WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 ALAMANDA WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 ALAMANDA WAY S have a pool?
No, 755 ALAMANDA WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 755 ALAMANDA WAY S have accessible units?
No, 755 ALAMANDA WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 755 ALAMANDA WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 ALAMANDA WAY S has units with dishwashers.

