755 ALAMANDA WAY S

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in St. Pete, over 1200 heated square feet, additional screened in rear porch, and fenced in side yard provides room for all to enjoy. Check out this clean home is in a quiet neighborhood, on a tree lined street, a short drive to downtown, local parks, and easy access to the interstate. This home is efficient with a tank-less hot water heater and washing machine and a dryer connection. $50 application fee each adult over 18, small pet friendly with approval, lawn and pest care included.