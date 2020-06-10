All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

750 4th Ave. S. Unit 405

750 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

750 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Is it time to get downtown? 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath - It seems like everyone wants to "Get Down" town! This is a beautiful 2 bedroom unit with high end finishes. Do you like baseball? This is a short walk to Tropicana Field and just a few blocks from all that is happening in downtown Saint Petersburg.
It is a secure building with gated under building parking.
There is a beautiful roof-top pool with wide open views. The condo has a large patio spanning the length of the living room and master bedroom.
The attached "floor plan" is very similar to this unit, but not exact.
Pets are limited to 1 dog, or 1 dog and 1 cat, or 2 cats. Dogs must not weigh over 25 pounds.
Available June 2020.
Please call Julie at (727) 440-8108 for more information.

(RLNE3385992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

