750 4th Ave. S. Unit 405

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Is it time to get downtown? 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath - It seems like everyone wants to "Get Down" town! This is a beautiful 2 bedroom unit with high end finishes. Do you like baseball? This is a short walk to Tropicana Field and just a few blocks from all that is happening in downtown Saint Petersburg.

It is a secure building with gated under building parking.

There is a beautiful roof-top pool with wide open views. The condo has a large patio spanning the length of the living room and master bedroom.

The attached "floor plan" is very similar to this unit, but not exact.

Pets are limited to 1 dog, or 1 dog and 1 cat, or 2 cats. Dogs must not weigh over 25 pounds.

Available June 2020.

Please call Julie at (727) 440-8108 for more information.



