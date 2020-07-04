All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 747 39th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
747 39th Ave NE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

747 39th Ave NE

747 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

747 39th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Placido Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful UPGRADED 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath custom remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS appliances (REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE) The bedrooms have carpet and there is laminate hardwood throughout and Tile in Wet Areas. Property Managed by a Florida licensed property management firm manages property in business since 1977. PETS UNDER 50 LBS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 39th Ave NE have any available units?
747 39th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 39th Ave NE have?
Some of 747 39th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 39th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
747 39th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 39th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 39th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 747 39th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 747 39th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 747 39th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 39th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 39th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 747 39th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 747 39th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 747 39th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 747 39th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 39th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus