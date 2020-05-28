7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

Amenities
Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in a waterfront community
overlooking Tampa Bay. Amenities include a heated pool with direct wide water views of Tampa Bay, Tiki
Hut, Community Dock and Fishing Pier. The condo has been completely renovated featuring vinyl plank
flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a 4 mile walking and biking trail and is
a bike ride away from Maximo Park with a picnic area, fishing, jet skiing, boating and marina. Beautiful
Beaches just min away!!