Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

7432 Sunshine Skyway Lane South · (727) 698-2642
Location

7432 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in a waterfront community
overlooking Tampa Bay. Amenities include a heated pool with direct wide water views of Tampa Bay, Tiki
Hut, Community Dock and Fishing Pier. The condo has been completely renovated featuring vinyl plank
flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a 4 mile walking and biking trail and is
a bike ride away from Maximo Park with a picnic area, fishing, jet skiing, boating and marina. Beautiful
Beaches just min away!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have any available units?
7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have?
Some of 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S pet-friendly?
No, 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offer parking?
No, 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S does not offer parking.
Does 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has a pool.
Does 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have accessible units?
No, 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has units with dishwashers.
