7425 10TH AVENUE N

New renovated home for rent in Jungle Prada / Country Club Area. NEW ROOF, HVAC, WATER HEATER and WINDOWS! This 3/2 home has lots of windows making it a light and bright home with beautiful modern trimmings. Great open floor plan with updated kitchen and new hardwood flooring. Large breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. The updated kitchen includes shaker cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features an en suite master bathroom with granite counters and gorgeous subway tiles and a stand-up shower. The two amply sized guest bedrooms offers lots of additional space to spread out while the updated guest bathroom features neutral colors with a tub. A large fenced yard has plenty of space to enjoy with a covered car port that can easily be used as a covered lanai. Centrally located in St. Pete and only minutes away from the beach, Pinellas Trail, Azalea Park, restaurants and bars. This home will not last long. Agent related to landlord. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.