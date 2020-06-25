All apartments in St. Petersburg
7425 10TH AVENUE N
7425 10TH AVENUE N

7425 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7425 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
New renovated home for rent in Jungle Prada / Country Club Area. NEW ROOF, HVAC, WATER HEATER and WINDOWS! This 3/2 home has lots of windows making it a light and bright home with beautiful modern trimmings. Great open floor plan with updated kitchen and new hardwood flooring. Large breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. The updated kitchen includes shaker cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features an en suite master bathroom with granite counters and gorgeous subway tiles and a stand-up shower. The two amply sized guest bedrooms offers lots of additional space to spread out while the updated guest bathroom features neutral colors with a tub. A large fenced yard has plenty of space to enjoy with a covered car port that can easily be used as a covered lanai. Centrally located in St. Pete and only minutes away from the beach, Pinellas Trail, Azalea Park, restaurants and bars. This home will not last long. Agent related to landlord. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 10TH AVENUE N have any available units?
7425 10TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7425 10TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 7425 10TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 10TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
7425 10TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 10TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 7425 10TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7425 10TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 7425 10TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 7425 10TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 10TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 10TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 7425 10TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 7425 10TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 7425 10TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 10TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 10TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
