742 40TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in Northeast St Pete - convenient to shopping, restaurants, Downtown St Pete. Available March 2019. Open concept floor plan with remodeled kitchen - granite counters, stainless steel appliances and separate dining area or den. Three bedrooms share 1 newly updated hall bathroom. Modern plank vinyl wood look flooring throughout the home. Alley access with partially fenced backyard. 1 car carport with half garage for storage and laundry - washer & dryer included. 1 small pet allowed with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer, cable. Owner pays for lawn maintenance, pest control. Deposit $1,600 plus 1st Month rent due to move in. No smoking.