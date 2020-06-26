742 40TH AVENUE NE

Amenities
Located in Northeast St Pete - convenient to shopping, restaurants, Downtown St Pete. Available March 2019. Open concept floor plan with remodeled kitchen - granite counters, stainless steel appliances and separate dining area or den. Three bedrooms share 1 newly updated hall bathroom. Modern plank vinyl wood look flooring throughout the home. Alley access with partially fenced backyard. 1 car carport with half garage for storage and laundry - washer & dryer included. 1 small pet allowed with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer, cable. Owner pays for lawn maintenance, pest control. Deposit $1,600 plus 1st Month rent due to move in. No smoking.