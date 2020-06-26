All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
742 40TH AVENUE NE
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

742 40TH AVENUE NE

742 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

742 40th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Placido Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in Northeast St Pete - convenient to shopping, restaurants, Downtown St Pete. Available March 2019. Open concept floor plan with remodeled kitchen - granite counters, stainless steel appliances and separate dining area or den. Three bedrooms share 1 newly updated hall bathroom. Modern plank vinyl wood look flooring throughout the home. Alley access with partially fenced backyard. 1 car carport with half garage for storage and laundry - washer & dryer included. 1 small pet allowed with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer, cable. Owner pays for lawn maintenance, pest control. Deposit $1,600 plus 1st Month rent due to move in. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 40TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
742 40TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 40TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 742 40TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 40TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
742 40TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 40TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 40TH AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 742 40TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 742 40TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 742 40TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 40TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 40TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 742 40TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 742 40TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 742 40TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 742 40TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 40TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
