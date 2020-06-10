All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:40 AM

741 61ST AVENUE NE

741 61st Avenue Northeast · (727) 445-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

741 61st Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Edgemoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
North East St Pete home available for seasonal rent! Complete pool home for rent. Short term furnished rental available for a 3.5 month stay, available: June 12 - Oct 31, 2020. FIRM move out date of 10/31/20. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with washer & dryer and full stocked kitchen. Come for a stay before you relocate to FL, take your time and check out the area. Lawn Care, Pool Care, cable/internet included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric & water, stays in owners name. Very artistic, eclectic and comfortable home. Lot of knick knacks and worldly decorations. No Animals or pets. Application fee plus first, last & deposit. 2 month minimum, not to exceed 10/31/20. Please call Roger for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 61ST AVENUE NE have any available units?
741 61ST AVENUE NE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 61ST AVENUE NE have?
Some of 741 61ST AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 61ST AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
741 61ST AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 61ST AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 741 61ST AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 741 61ST AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 741 61ST AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 741 61ST AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 61ST AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 61ST AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 741 61ST AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 741 61ST AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 741 61ST AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 741 61ST AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 61ST AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
