741 61ST AVENUE NE

Amenities
North East St Pete home available for seasonal rent! Complete pool home for rent. Short term furnished rental available for a 3.5 month stay, available: June 12 - Oct 31, 2020. FIRM move out date of 10/31/20. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with washer & dryer and full stocked kitchen. Come for a stay before you relocate to FL, take your time and check out the area. Lawn Care, Pool Care, cable/internet included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric & water, stays in owners name. Very artistic, eclectic and comfortable home. Lot of knick knacks and worldly decorations. No Animals or pets. Application fee plus first, last & deposit. 2 month minimum, not to exceed 10/31/20. Please call Roger for details.