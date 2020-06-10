741 61ST AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pool some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

North East St Pete home available for seasonal rent! Complete pool home for rent. Short term furnished rental available for a 3.5 month stay, available: June 12 - Oct 31, 2020. FIRM move out date of 10/31/20. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with washer & dryer and full stocked kitchen. Come for a stay before you relocate to FL, take your time and check out the area. Lawn Care, Pool Care, cable/internet included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric & water, stays in owners name. Very artistic, eclectic and comfortable home. Lot of knick knacks and worldly decorations. No Animals or pets. Application fee plus first, last & deposit. 2 month minimum, not to exceed 10/31/20. Please call Roger for details.