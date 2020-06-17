All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019

735 91ST AVENUE N

735 91st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

735 91st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow! Welome to this double lot home, just bring your toothbrush. Front of home entrance faces south and garage on the rear of the home has its own access off 92nd Ave. Walk in the front door and into the foyer. To the left is the spacious dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and solid wood cabinets. The laundry room is next to the kitchen and has plenty of storage space. The two car garage has space for your cars and toys, the large driveway can park several cars. New roof and soffits in 2016, home features bamboo flooring, carpet and laminate throughout. New AC in 2012 with a new motor in 12/2018. Hurricane windows installed in 2010.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 91ST AVENUE N have any available units?
735 91ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 91ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 735 91ST AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 91ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
735 91ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 91ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 735 91ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 735 91ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 735 91ST AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 735 91ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 91ST AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 91ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 735 91ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 735 91ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 735 91ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 735 91ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 91ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
