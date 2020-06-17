735 91ST AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wow! Welome to this double lot home, just bring your toothbrush. Front of home entrance faces south and garage on the rear of the home has its own access off 92nd Ave. Walk in the front door and into the foyer. To the left is the spacious dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and solid wood cabinets. The laundry room is next to the kitchen and has plenty of storage space. The two car garage has space for your cars and toys, the large driveway can park several cars. New roof and soffits in 2016, home features bamboo flooring, carpet and laminate throughout. New AC in 2012 with a new motor in 12/2018. Hurricane windows installed in 2010.