723 32ND AVENUE N
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

723 32ND AVENUE N

723 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

723 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable Allendale Park/Five Points bungalow has all of the old school St Pete charm with all of the updates a modern tenant needs. 723 32nd Ave N features 3 bedrooms (2 bedrooms with office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom) 2 full bathrooms, and a screened in front porch.

In addition to a detached 1 car garage with washer/dryer, there is room for 2 cars with on street parking and 3 cars in the driveway.

This home is situated in a PRIME location! Proximity to everything that St Pete has to offer: 6 minutes to downtown St Pete, 20 minutes to St Pete Beach, 8 minutes to North Shore Park/the Vinoy, 2 minutes to i275 and Fresh Kitchen. Walk to 4th Street, Trader Joe's, Winn Dixie and Publix!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 32ND AVENUE N have any available units?
723 32ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 32ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 723 32ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 32ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
723 32ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 32ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 723 32ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 723 32ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 723 32ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 723 32ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 32ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 32ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 723 32ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 723 32ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 723 32ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 723 32ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 32ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

