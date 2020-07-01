723 32ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable Allendale Park/Five Points bungalow has all of the old school St Pete charm with all of the updates a modern tenant needs. 723 32nd Ave N features 3 bedrooms (2 bedrooms with office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom) 2 full bathrooms, and a screened in front porch.



In addition to a detached 1 car garage with washer/dryer, there is room for 2 cars with on street parking and 3 cars in the driveway.



This home is situated in a PRIME location! Proximity to everything that St Pete has to offer: 6 minutes to downtown St Pete, 20 minutes to St Pete Beach, 8 minutes to North Shore Park/the Vinoy, 2 minutes to i275 and Fresh Kitchen. Walk to 4th Street, Trader Joe's, Winn Dixie and Publix!