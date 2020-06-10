All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7200 6th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7200 6th Ave N
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

7200 6th Ave N

7200 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7200 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exquisite 1 BD/2 BA home located in the heart of St. Pete! Offering 865 Sq. Ft., this home is put together perfectly! Enjoy the open floor plan and the living/dining room combo that has an overflow of natural lighting! The Kitchen is graced with stainless steel appliances and a good amount of storage throughout. Not only is the bedroom spacious, but the closet is a massive walk-in closet that is just waiting for the perfect clothes to fill it with. This home also offers a bonus room/office with top of the line built-in storage and granite counter tops. The two-car is equipped with a utility room, an abundance of storage shelving, workspace and a full bathroom! Located just minutes away from St. Pete Beach and several shopping centers and popular local restaurants, this home is waiting for you! Renter's insurance is required for this home. Available 06/25/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/wsEfVyhoBjQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 6th Ave N have any available units?
7200 6th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 6th Ave N have?
Some of 7200 6th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 6th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7200 6th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 6th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 6th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7200 6th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7200 6th Ave N offers parking.
Does 7200 6th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 6th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 6th Ave N have a pool?
No, 7200 6th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7200 6th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7200 6th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 6th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 6th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus