7200 6th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exquisite 1 BD/2 BA home located in the heart of St. Pete! Offering 865 Sq. Ft., this home is put together perfectly! Enjoy the open floor plan and the living/dining room combo that has an overflow of natural lighting! The Kitchen is graced with stainless steel appliances and a good amount of storage throughout. Not only is the bedroom spacious, but the closet is a massive walk-in closet that is just waiting for the perfect clothes to fill it with. This home also offers a bonus room/office with top of the line built-in storage and granite counter tops. The two-car is equipped with a utility room, an abundance of storage shelving, workspace and a full bathroom! Located just minutes away from St. Pete Beach and several shopping centers and popular local restaurants, this home is waiting for you! Renter's insurance is required for this home. Available 06/25/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/wsEfVyhoBjQ