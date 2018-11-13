720 N VILLAGE DRIVE N

Amenities

Beautiful fully remodeled 2/2 condo at Village Lakes Condo. Everything but electricity included even high speed internet and cable!2019 AC system was replaced with a brand new energy saving one to ensure low electricity cost. Plenty of parking and amenities. Close to 275, and 4 and 9 Th street North. Plenty of shopping and entertainment in a walking distance. 5 minutes from Carillon business park where Raymond James and many other major employers in the area are located. Serous inquires only please. Candidates must be able to proof income of minimum $3500 per month. Condo approval required. No evictions or section 8.