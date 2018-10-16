715 5th St N, Apt 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access yoga

That's right, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Pay your rent and don't worry about other bills as the landlord supplies electric, water, sewage, gas, and trash! You would only be responsible for obtaining your own cable/wifi if you choose.



**TWO APARTMENTS AVAILABLE: Both large studio apartments; $1050/month; 550 SQ FT MOL** One apartment has a lake view



Come check out these fully remodeled studio apartments AVAILABLE NOW. Located in the beautiful historic Round Lake neighborhood in Historic Uptown near downtown St Pete. Get all the luxuries of urban living with a neighborhood setting. 6 minute bike ride to downtown. Just a hop to the interstate as well. These unique apartments are located above new hot spots: 'The Studieaux' yoga where you can get your Fascia stretch and yoga on, Flatbread & Butter cafe with some seriously good coffee and yummy food, and Pete's General Store where you can grab a delicious bagel and unique pantry items. Right next door also is the newly opened, Bier Boutique. Everything you need located close by: Tons of restaurants, UPS Store, Jimmy John's, Chipotle, Starbucks, Vinoy Park, museums, and much more! Great neighborhood for bike rides and walks

These 550 sq ft MOL apartments are located across from Round Lake park. One is a corner unit with an awesome view of the park!

Full remodel completed: new gorgeous taupe laminate wood floors throughout, a huge walk in closet with attached bonus closet (perfect for an office or hobby space!), a full bathroom with all new fixtures, and kitchen with modern new cabinets, and new fridge and stove.



We are pet friendly and accept cats and dogs. Unfortunately, we are no longer accepting pups over 35 lb. We just require a $250 deposit be paid for each and any applicable pet at time of lease signing.

Application fee is $60/per adult and require $500 holding fee to secure the apartment (applied to move in costs; security deposit $1050, first month's rent $1050, and one time administrative fee $150 due at time of move in.



Please note that these photos are to represent as example only. They do not reflect the actual apartment advertised. Layouts/features vary slightly. Set up an appointment to view today!



Call or text Samantha today to check out your new home in this fabulous neighborhood. These apartments go quickly!

**SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY**