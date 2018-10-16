All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:02 PM

715 5th St N, Apt 2

715 5th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

715 5th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
yoga
That's right, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Pay your rent and don't worry about other bills as the landlord supplies electric, water, sewage, gas, and trash! You would only be responsible for obtaining your own cable/wifi if you choose.

**TWO APARTMENTS AVAILABLE: Both large studio apartments; $1050/month; 550 SQ FT MOL** One apartment has a lake view

Come check out these fully remodeled studio apartments AVAILABLE NOW. Located in the beautiful historic Round Lake neighborhood in Historic Uptown near downtown St Pete. Get all the luxuries of urban living with a neighborhood setting. 6 minute bike ride to downtown. Just a hop to the interstate as well. These unique apartments are located above new hot spots: 'The Studieaux' yoga where you can get your Fascia stretch and yoga on, Flatbread & Butter cafe with some seriously good coffee and yummy food, and Pete's General Store where you can grab a delicious bagel and unique pantry items. Right next door also is the newly opened, Bier Boutique. Everything you need located close by: Tons of restaurants, UPS Store, Jimmy John's, Chipotle, Starbucks, Vinoy Park, museums, and much more! Great neighborhood for bike rides and walks
These 550 sq ft MOL apartments are located across from Round Lake park. One is a corner unit with an awesome view of the park!
Full remodel completed: new gorgeous taupe laminate wood floors throughout, a huge walk in closet with attached bonus closet (perfect for an office or hobby space!), a full bathroom with all new fixtures, and kitchen with modern new cabinets, and new fridge and stove.

We are pet friendly and accept cats and dogs. Unfortunately, we are no longer accepting pups over 35 lb. We just require a $250 deposit be paid for each and any applicable pet at time of lease signing.
Application fee is $60/per adult and require $500 holding fee to secure the apartment (applied to move in costs; security deposit $1050, first month's rent $1050, and one time administrative fee $150 due at time of move in.

Please note that these photos are to represent as example only. They do not reflect the actual apartment advertised. Layouts/features vary slightly. Set up an appointment to view today!

Call or text Samantha today to check out your new home in this fabulous neighborhood. These apartments go quickly!
**SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 5th St N, Apt 2 have any available units?
715 5th St N, Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 5th St N, Apt 2 have?
Some of 715 5th St N, Apt 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 5th St N, Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
715 5th St N, Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 5th St N, Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 5th St N, Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 715 5th St N, Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 715 5th St N, Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 715 5th St N, Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 5th St N, Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 5th St N, Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 715 5th St N, Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 715 5th St N, Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 715 5th St N, Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 5th St N, Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 5th St N, Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

