7127 MOUNT PINEY ROAD NE

This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath waterfront home is available for annual rental. Monthly rental fee of $1,600 includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care and 24 hr gate. Only other fees are electric and TV/Internet. The home has been impeccably remodeled--beautiful wood laminate floors, updated baths, well-equipped kitchen with bar and inside laundry. Large Living room and enclosed porch. Comes tastefully furnished. Outside there is a two-car carport, dock and boat lift and those beautiful views of the mangroves. It's a beautiful setting to enjoy! Home is located in 55+ community where one person must be age 55 and the second person must be at least 45. Sorry, no pets. Golf cart will not be included. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, heated pool, billiards, shuffleboard and many clubs and social activities. Background/credit check required.