7113 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave range

This Mid-century two bedroom, two bath Florida block house will make you feel right at home. It is located close to the end of a cul-de-sac on one of St Petersburg’s charming red brick streets. Inside there is ceramic flooring throughout and an ideal floor-plan. The living room opens nicely into an area of additional living space perfect for a den or home office. The two bathrooms are in great condition. Both bedrooms have spacious, cedar lined closets. There are built-in shelves in the hallway for even more storage. Relax outside in one of two (yes, two) screened in porches. There is even a bonus attached workshop which is screened to the backyard. There is coveted alley access. Location here is incredible. Pinellas Trail is found at the end of the street, just minutes to area beaches, close to Tyrone Mall and shopping, 10 minutes to downtown.Great home, Great location!