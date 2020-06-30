All apartments in St. Petersburg
7113 2ND AVENUE N
7113 2ND AVENUE N

7113 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7113 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This Mid-century two bedroom, two bath Florida block house will make you feel right at home. It is located close to the end of a cul-de-sac on one of St Petersburg’s charming red brick streets. Inside there is ceramic flooring throughout and an ideal floor-plan. The living room opens nicely into an area of additional living space perfect for a den or home office. The two bathrooms are in great condition. Both bedrooms have spacious, cedar lined closets. There are built-in shelves in the hallway for even more storage. Relax outside in one of two (yes, two) screened in porches. There is even a bonus attached workshop which is screened to the backyard. There is coveted alley access. Location here is incredible. Pinellas Trail is found at the end of the street, just minutes to area beaches, close to Tyrone Mall and shopping, 10 minutes to downtown.Great home, Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
7113 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7113 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 7113 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7113 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
7113 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 7113 2ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7113 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 7113 2ND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 7113 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7113 2ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 7113 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 7113 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 7113 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7113 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

