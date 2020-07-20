711 36th Ave S

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath house with extra room for nursery or office. Includes new wood floors throughout, brand new bathroom, kitchen and designated parking spot. Located just minutes from major intersections.



All tenants must meet the following minimum requirements for approval:



-Complete application at www.fensalirenterprises.com



-Gross income must equal 2.8x monthly rent

-No previous evictions

-Complete and pass background check

-Minimum credit score of 575

-Deposit Paid prior to move in



Please visit www.fensalirenterprises.com to view a list of all available properties and to access the online application.