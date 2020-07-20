All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

711 36th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath house with extra room for nursery or office. Includes new wood floors throughout, brand new bathroom, kitchen and designated parking spot. Located just minutes from major intersections.

All tenants must meet the following minimum requirements for approval:

-Complete application at www.fensalirenterprises.com

-Gross income must equal 2.8x monthly rent
-No previous evictions
-Complete and pass background check
-Minimum credit score of 575
-Deposit Paid prior to move in

Please visit www.fensalirenterprises.com to view a list of all available properties and to access the online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 36th Ave S have any available units?
711 36th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 711 36th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
711 36th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 36th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 711 36th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 711 36th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 711 36th Ave S offers parking.
Does 711 36th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 36th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 36th Ave S have a pool?
No, 711 36th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 711 36th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 711 36th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 711 36th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 36th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 36th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 36th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
