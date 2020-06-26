7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2BR/1BA Updated Condo Close to St. Pete Beaches! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



The condo has been renovated with BRAND NEW S/S appliances (Dishwasher, microwave, glass top range, refrigerator, and brand new washer/dryer. Kitchen features granite countertops and wood cabinetry. New tile floors through out home, new doors, molding, paint, fans, and new double pane windows! So much has been updated on this home! Bathroom updated with new vanity. Home has also been updated with new electric panel, HVAC system and water heater.

?The property is located just a short bike ride to the beach and offers tenants their own private brick patio with views of the Pinellas trail. Small Pets welcome upon approval; additional deposit required. 12 month min lease, $60 Credit/back ground check required. One month security deposit.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1183085



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Mike with Rent Solutions at 813-407-8990.



(RLNE4931478)