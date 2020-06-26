All apartments in St. Petersburg
7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3

7100 Dartmouth Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

7100 Dartmouth Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2BR/1BA Updated Condo Close to St. Pete Beaches! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

The condo has been renovated with BRAND NEW S/S appliances (Dishwasher, microwave, glass top range, refrigerator, and brand new washer/dryer. Kitchen features granite countertops and wood cabinetry. New tile floors through out home, new doors, molding, paint, fans, and new double pane windows! So much has been updated on this home! Bathroom updated with new vanity. Home has also been updated with new electric panel, HVAC system and water heater.
?The property is located just a short bike ride to the beach and offers tenants their own private brick patio with views of the Pinellas trail. Small Pets welcome upon approval; additional deposit required. 12 month min lease, $60 Credit/back ground check required. One month security deposit.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1183085

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Mike with Rent Solutions at 813-407-8990.

(RLNE4931478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 have any available units?
7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 have?
Some of 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 is pet friendly.
Does 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 offer parking?
No, 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 does not offer parking.
Does 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 have a pool?
No, 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 does not have a pool.
Does 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 have accessible units?
No, 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 Dartmouth Ave North #3 has units with dishwashers.
