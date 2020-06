Amenities

dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Two bedroom, two bath, ground floor condo with its own private fenced and bricked yard. No pets.. All ages. Tiled throughout except carpet in both bedrooms. Rooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Community features, two pools, a tennis court, and playground. Ideal for a family. Located in walking distance to restaurants, shops, bus stops and major business parks. Near I-275 N, Howard Franklin Bridge and Gandy Bridge to give fast access to Tampa Airport and downtown Tampa.