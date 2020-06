Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS OLD NE 2-story home on TWO LOTS Plus includes Studio APARTMENT. Fabulous home with 3 or 4 bedrooms in main home plus a Florida room a den & an office. Home is on a corner lot below Beach Dr. on a quiet brick street 3 homes from the waterfront and North Shore park Can be long or shorter term, prefer shorter term

Standard monthly Yard service included in rent. First month rent plus security deposit required please prior to moving in.