Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

2/1 about 900 sqft. Water is included in the rent and the property has a w/d hook up. The condo is pet friendly and is in a great area in St. Petersberg. The home is right off 92 and has large closets. The condo has an open floor plan as well as a balcony.



I would be more than happy to answer any of your questions at 813 999 0381



7025 3rd Street N, St. Petersberg, FL 32702



(RLNE4973367)