Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

700-710 50th Street North

700 50th St N · No Longer Available
Location

700 50th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bdrm / 2 Bath Apartment / Screen Patio - Property Id: 157077

Park Terrace Apartments is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood located in St. Petersburg Florida. Only 15 minutes away from many local attractions including downtown St. Pete, Straub Park, University of South Florida St. Pete Campus, St. Petersburg College and Tropicana Field - home of the Tampa Bay Rays! Tyrone Square Mall is less than 3 miles away for all of your shopping needs!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157077p
Property Id 157077

(RLNE5155769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700-710 50th Street North have any available units?
700-710 50th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 700-710 50th Street North have?
Some of 700-710 50th Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700-710 50th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
700-710 50th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700-710 50th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 700-710 50th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 700-710 50th Street North offer parking?
No, 700-710 50th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 700-710 50th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700-710 50th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700-710 50th Street North have a pool?
No, 700-710 50th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 700-710 50th Street North have accessible units?
No, 700-710 50th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 700-710 50th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 700-710 50th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
