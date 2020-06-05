700-710 50th Street North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils carpet range oven

Spacious 2 Bdrm / 2 Bath Apartment / Screen Patio - Property Id: 157077



Park Terrace Apartments is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood located in St. Petersburg Florida. Only 15 minutes away from many local attractions including downtown St. Pete, Straub Park, University of South Florida St. Pete Campus, St. Petersburg College and Tropicana Field - home of the Tampa Bay Rays! Tyrone Square Mall is less than 3 miles away for all of your shopping needs!

