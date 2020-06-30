All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 4 2020

700 - 35th Ave N

700 35th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

700 35th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
700 - 35th Ave N Available 04/01/20 Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath family home with pool in St. Petersburg - Are you looking for a great home, in a highly sought after beautiful neighborhood, which is in a centrally located portion of St. Petersburg? This could be your new home!
It is a very nice floor plan with the living room and family room separated by a short hallway and dining area. Perfect for two different conversations or kids enjoying one room while the adults are in another area.
The 4 bedrooms are all spacious with plenty of floor space.
Out back you will find a completely fenced yard with an RV pad and a recently renovated large private pool with lots of deck area for sunning or just enjoying the out doors.
In addition there is a 2-car garage with parking for 3 cars in the driveway and plenty of additional on-street parking available.
It really is a beautiful neighborhood. Take a drive between 7th and 9th Streets on any one of the neighboring Avenues and you will find more charming homes.
This is a home that you can be proud of!
We have included dimensions of rooms below. Please give Julie a call at (727) 440-8108 to discuss the opportunities further.

Kitchen - 10'5" x 13'10"
Living room - 22'6" x 12'5"
Dining room - 13'11" x 10'11"
Family room - 20'9" x 13'9"
Master bedroom - 11'9" x 16'11"
Master closet 6'9" x 6'8"
Master bath - 6'6" x 6'2"
Bedroom 1 - 12'3" x 10'1"
Bedroom 2 - 13'11" x 11'2"
Bedroom 3 - 11'4" x 11'11"
Garage - 12'4" x 22'5"

(RLNE3655658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 - 35th Ave N have any available units?
700 - 35th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 - 35th Ave N have?
Some of 700 - 35th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 - 35th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
700 - 35th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 - 35th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 700 - 35th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 700 - 35th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 700 - 35th Ave N offers parking.
Does 700 - 35th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 - 35th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 - 35th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 700 - 35th Ave N has a pool.
Does 700 - 35th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 700 - 35th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 700 - 35th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 - 35th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

