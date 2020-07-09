All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6849 3rd Street North
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

6849 3rd Street North

6849 3rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6849 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Mystic Lake. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, washer dryer, yard, and 2 car parking driveway. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly (inquire about little pets). Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Kevin Jenko at 802-318-3874 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6849 3rd Street North have any available units?
6849 3rd Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6849 3rd Street North have?
Some of 6849 3rd Street North's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6849 3rd Street North currently offering any rent specials?
6849 3rd Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6849 3rd Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6849 3rd Street North is pet friendly.
Does 6849 3rd Street North offer parking?
Yes, 6849 3rd Street North offers parking.
Does 6849 3rd Street North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6849 3rd Street North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6849 3rd Street North have a pool?
No, 6849 3rd Street North does not have a pool.
Does 6849 3rd Street North have accessible units?
No, 6849 3rd Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 6849 3rd Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6849 3rd Street North does not have units with dishwashers.

