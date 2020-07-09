6849 3rd Street North

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Mystic Lake. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, washer dryer, yard, and 2 car parking driveway. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly (inquire about little pets). Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Kevin Jenko at 802-318-3874 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.