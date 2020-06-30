All apartments in St. Petersburg
6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105

6826 Stonesthrow Cir N
Location

6826 Stonesthrow Cir N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2B/2Ba Condo - Welcome to tranquility in this 2 Bed/2 Bath condominium community centrally located between St. Pete and Madiera Beaches, Tyrone Mall, Pinellas Trail and downtown St. Petersburg. This comfortable residence features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and spacious bedrooms. You can relax in this serene setting on the cozy patio oasis or enjoy the outdoors at the nearby community pool and tennis courts.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities except water, sewer and garbage.
Small pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, no agressive breeds.

Monthly rent - $1250.00
Security deposit - $1250.00
Non-refundable pet fee - $300.00

Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.
W. Russ Smith
Licensed Real Estate Broker
727-565-4548
ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 have any available units?
6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 have?
Some of 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 currently offering any rent specials?
6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 is pet friendly.
Does 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 offer parking?
No, 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 does not offer parking.
Does 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 have a pool?
Yes, 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 has a pool.
Does 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 have accessible units?
No, 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6826 Stone's Throw Circle #11105 does not have units with dishwashers.

