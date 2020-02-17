6810 13TH STREET N

Amenities

Annual rental. Two-bedroom, one-bath home with attached garage located in popular Meadowlawn subdivision in St. Pete. Large bonus room with garage access can be used as a family room. Fenced yard is great for a pet. Great location. Close to shopping center, restaurants and Fossil Park. Short drive to downtown St. Pete, US 19 and I-275. Rent includes pest control. Available February 2019. First and last month, plus security deposit required. Application fee $50.00 per person. Non-smoking property.