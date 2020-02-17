All apartments in St. Petersburg
6810 13TH STREET N

6810 13th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6810 13th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Annual rental. Two-bedroom, one-bath home with attached garage located in popular Meadowlawn subdivision in St. Pete. Large bonus room with garage access can be used as a family room. Fenced yard is great for a pet. Great location. Close to shopping center, restaurants and Fossil Park. Short drive to downtown St. Pete, US 19 and I-275. Rent includes pest control. Available February 2019. First and last month, plus security deposit required. Application fee $50.00 per person. Non-smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 13TH STREET N have any available units?
6810 13TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 13TH STREET N have?
Some of 6810 13TH STREET N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 13TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6810 13TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 13TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 13TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 6810 13TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 6810 13TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 6810 13TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 13TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 13TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6810 13TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6810 13TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6810 13TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 13TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 13TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
