Amenities

in unit laundry parking ceiling fan bbq/grill range refrigerator

Near by DTSP, this one bedroom apartment has been painted and all appliances including washer and dryer, stove and refrigerator are brand new. Cute and quiet. Tiled throughout. Small private side yard space to barbecue. Nearby USF and hospitals.