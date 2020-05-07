Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

6746 31st Street, South Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home 3+Den, 2.5 Bath, HUGE 702 sq. ft. Garage with Tampa Bay Views! - For You Tube Video Tour copy and paste:

https://youtu.be/fxLcuhDAkDA

Enjoy water views from this single family concrete block home located one lot off Tampa Bay! Wheelchair accessible. Nearly 2400 interior sq. ft includes three bedrooms + bonus room, two full baths + powder bath in bedroom #2. Stately and inviting exterior with formal wrap verandah, clay tile roof, large paver drive and manicured yard. Huge 702 sq. ft. garage with 14ft. ceiling (approx 10 ft. when measured from garage door opener down, tenant to verify measurement) equipped for RV, boat or large van. Interior features foyer entry, 10 ft. ceilings, crown molding, and arched doorways. Window blinds, ceiling fans with lights, tile and laminate flooring, and freshly painted throughout. Large kitchen with breakfast cove, butler's pantry, solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and bar. Master suite with large walk-in closet, dual vanity, jetted garden tub and separate shower with seat. Large utility room, owner will provide W-D unless tenant wishes to bring their own. Excellent location just minutes to shopping, Interstate 275, Ft. De Soto, Gulf Beaches and 25 minutes to Tampa, St Pete / Clearwater International Airports. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Pet accepted on a pet-by-pet basis. $350 non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE4646027)