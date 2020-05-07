All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

6746 31st Street, South

6746 31st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6746 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6746 31st Street, South Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home 3+Den, 2.5 Bath, HUGE 702 sq. ft. Garage with Tampa Bay Views! - For You Tube Video Tour copy and paste:
https://youtu.be/fxLcuhDAkDA
Enjoy water views from this single family concrete block home located one lot off Tampa Bay! Wheelchair accessible. Nearly 2400 interior sq. ft includes three bedrooms + bonus room, two full baths + powder bath in bedroom #2. Stately and inviting exterior with formal wrap verandah, clay tile roof, large paver drive and manicured yard. Huge 702 sq. ft. garage with 14ft. ceiling (approx 10 ft. when measured from garage door opener down, tenant to verify measurement) equipped for RV, boat or large van. Interior features foyer entry, 10 ft. ceilings, crown molding, and arched doorways. Window blinds, ceiling fans with lights, tile and laminate flooring, and freshly painted throughout. Large kitchen with breakfast cove, butler's pantry, solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and bar. Master suite with large walk-in closet, dual vanity, jetted garden tub and separate shower with seat. Large utility room, owner will provide W-D unless tenant wishes to bring their own. Excellent location just minutes to shopping, Interstate 275, Ft. De Soto, Gulf Beaches and 25 minutes to Tampa, St Pete / Clearwater International Airports. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Pet accepted on a pet-by-pet basis. $350 non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE4646027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6746 31st Street, South have any available units?
6746 31st Street, South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6746 31st Street, South have?
Some of 6746 31st Street, South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6746 31st Street, South currently offering any rent specials?
6746 31st Street, South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6746 31st Street, South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6746 31st Street, South is pet friendly.
Does 6746 31st Street, South offer parking?
Yes, 6746 31st Street, South offers parking.
Does 6746 31st Street, South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6746 31st Street, South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6746 31st Street, South have a pool?
No, 6746 31st Street, South does not have a pool.
Does 6746 31st Street, South have accessible units?
Yes, 6746 31st Street, South has accessible units.
Does 6746 31st Street, South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6746 31st Street, South does not have units with dishwashers.
