Beautiful spacious home very near Stenson laws school. Home is open and features open kitchen into the family room. Large master bedroom suite. Large rooms and extra family room that spill onto the screened lanai and pool area. Large driveway and 2 car garage. Live the Florida dream in this home. Minutes away from downtown St Petersburg and the beautiful beaches.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 669 63RD STREET S have any available units?
669 63RD STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.