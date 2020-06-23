All apartments in St. Petersburg
669 63RD STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

669 63RD STREET S

669 63rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

669 63rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Beautiful spacious home very near Stenson laws school. Home is open and features open kitchen into the family room. Large master bedroom suite. Large rooms and extra family room that spill onto the screened lanai and pool area. Large driveway and 2 car garage. Live the Florida dream in this home. Minutes away from downtown St Petersburg and the beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 63RD STREET S have any available units?
669 63RD STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 63RD STREET S have?
Some of 669 63RD STREET S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 63RD STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
669 63RD STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 63RD STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 669 63RD STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 669 63RD STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 669 63RD STREET S does offer parking.
Does 669 63RD STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 63RD STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 63RD STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 669 63RD STREET S has a pool.
Does 669 63RD STREET S have accessible units?
No, 669 63RD STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 669 63RD STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 63RD STREET S has units with dishwashers.
