669 63RD STREET S

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful spacious home very near Stenson laws school. Home is open and features open kitchen into the family room. Large master bedroom suite. Large rooms and extra family room that spill onto the screened lanai and pool area. Large driveway and 2 car garage. Live the Florida dream in this home. Minutes away from downtown St Petersburg and the beautiful beaches.