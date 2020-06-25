All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6660 COLONY DRIVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6660 COLONY DRIVE S
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:45 PM

6660 COLONY DRIVE S

6660 Colony Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Greater Pinellas Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6660 Colony Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WATERFRONT RENTAL, 7 MONTH MINIMUM: Available immediately, this 4 bedroom, 5 bath home is located directly on the shore of Tampa Bay.The 1/3 acre lot boasts 123 feet of unobstructed views of the bay. With sailboat water and a private dock, this home is a boat lover’s dream come true. The owners have completed numerous up grades this year including adding a sparkling new pool/spa with a beautifully paved surrounding deck and walkways from the house to the pool and waters edge. The drive way has been upgraded with brick pavers. New lush landscaping including flowering gardens and palm trees have been added over the entire lot. Hurricane grade sliding doors have been installed in the master suite, living room and dining room for your piece of mind and present stunning views of Tampa Bay. The view from this large open living space is sure to make it a favorite gathering spot for family and friends. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. The large 4th bedroom can double as a media/game/entertainment room and includes a full bathroom, wet bar and additional storage. The 5th full bathroom is found at the back entrance which leads to the pool, large back yard and dock. The galley kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, generous storage and easily flows to the combined dining/living room. The over sized 3 car garage has been painted and allows ample room for all the toys you need to truly enjoy this waterfront living. Please no pets, no smoking. Close to Downtown St. Pete, easy access to I275, Tampa and TIA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6660 COLONY DRIVE S have any available units?
6660 COLONY DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6660 COLONY DRIVE S have?
Some of 6660 COLONY DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6660 COLONY DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
6660 COLONY DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6660 COLONY DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 6660 COLONY DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6660 COLONY DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 6660 COLONY DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 6660 COLONY DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6660 COLONY DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6660 COLONY DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 6660 COLONY DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 6660 COLONY DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 6660 COLONY DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 6660 COLONY DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6660 COLONY DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus