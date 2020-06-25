6660 COLONY DRIVE S

Amenities

WATERFRONT RENTAL, 7 MONTH MINIMUM: Available immediately, this 4 bedroom, 5 bath home is located directly on the shore of Tampa Bay.The 1/3 acre lot boasts 123 feet of unobstructed views of the bay. With sailboat water and a private dock, this home is a boat lover’s dream come true. The owners have completed numerous up grades this year including adding a sparkling new pool/spa with a beautifully paved surrounding deck and walkways from the house to the pool and waters edge. The drive way has been upgraded with brick pavers. New lush landscaping including flowering gardens and palm trees have been added over the entire lot. Hurricane grade sliding doors have been installed in the master suite, living room and dining room for your piece of mind and present stunning views of Tampa Bay. The view from this large open living space is sure to make it a favorite gathering spot for family and friends. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. The large 4th bedroom can double as a media/game/entertainment room and includes a full bathroom, wet bar and additional storage. The 5th full bathroom is found at the back entrance which leads to the pool, large back yard and dock. The galley kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, generous storage and easily flows to the combined dining/living room. The over sized 3 car garage has been painted and allows ample room for all the toys you need to truly enjoy this waterfront living. Please no pets, no smoking. Close to Downtown St. Pete, easy access to I275, Tampa and TIA.