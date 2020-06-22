6610 3rd Ave N

Amenities

Large updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Near Beaches - Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in the Pasadena neighborhood. This home offers extra space with a sunroom and a generously sized bonus room. The home features new paint, appliances, carpet, flooring, and energy efficient AC. There is easy access to downtown St. Petersberg, beaches, and highways. This is easily the best value on a detached single family in the area. Pets ok, 2 pet limit, breed restrictions apply, 50 lbs. or less, one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $200 due at move in. .HOA application may be required prior to occupancy being approved.



