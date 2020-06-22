All apartments in St. Petersburg
6610 3rd Ave N

6610 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6610 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Near Beaches - Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in the Pasadena neighborhood. This home offers extra space with a sunroom and a generously sized bonus room. The home features new paint, appliances, carpet, flooring, and energy efficient AC. There is easy access to downtown St. Petersberg, beaches, and highways. This is easily the best value on a detached single family in the area. Pets ok, 2 pet limit, breed restrictions apply, 50 lbs. or less, one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $200 due at move in. .HOA application may be required prior to occupancy being approved.

(RLNE2184564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 3rd Ave N have any available units?
6610 3rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6610 3rd Ave N have?
Some of 6610 3rd Ave N's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 3rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6610 3rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 3rd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6610 3rd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6610 3rd Ave N offer parking?
No, 6610 3rd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 6610 3rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 3rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 3rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 6610 3rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6610 3rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6610 3rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 3rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 3rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
