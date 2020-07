Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This adorable ground floor condo overlooks the pool and offers a spacious living room and bedroom. The flooring is laminate and tile. There is a closet in the entrance and a closet in the bedroom. The kitchen has a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Unit is currently rented so showings are by appointment. No Pets are allowed. No Smoking in unit.