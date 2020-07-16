All apartments in St. Petersburg
6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

6365 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6365 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Paradise awaits you in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Bahia del Mar villa. The gorgeous, gourmet kitchen boasts new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large buffet/pantry, cabinets galore and is well stocked with an abundance of kitchen essentials. Contemporary furniture, chic décor, remodeled bathrooms both with walk-in showers, a built-in entertainment center, large flat screen TV and stunning wood floors give this condo a modern twist. After a full day of sight-seeing adventures or fun in the sun on our beautiful Gulf beaches, come home to the peacefulness of the island and relax on the balcony with afternoon cocktails. While on the island, walk, jog or bike Isla’s quaint Spanish-named streets which meander through lush gardens surrounded by royal palms, ponds and waterways. Isla is also just minutes from Fort Desoto State Park and Fort Desoto’s North Beach, one of America’s top beaches. Take time to enjoy the sparkling heated pool and spa on the bay and enjoy the boats, shorebirds, dolphins and other sea life. Don’t miss out on the area's local restaurants and unique shops up and down our beautiful coastline, as well as fishing charters, golfing, boating, nightlife, sunset cruises and more. The perfect Florida vacation starts on Isla del Sol. May - December rates: $1,700. January & April rates: $3,997. February & March rates: $4,485. Available 10/24/2020 - 12/30/2020, 01/01/2021 - 01/29/2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
