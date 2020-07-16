6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Paradise awaits you in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Bahia del Mar villa. The gorgeous, gourmet kitchen boasts new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large buffet/pantry, cabinets galore and is well stocked with an abundance of kitchen essentials. Contemporary furniture, chic décor, remodeled bathrooms both with walk-in showers, a built-in entertainment center, large flat screen TV and stunning wood floors give this condo a modern twist. After a full day of sight-seeing adventures or fun in the sun on our beautiful Gulf beaches, come home to the peacefulness of the island and relax on the balcony with afternoon cocktails. While on the island, walk, jog or bike Isla’s quaint Spanish-named streets which meander through lush gardens surrounded by royal palms, ponds and waterways. Isla is also just minutes from Fort Desoto State Park and Fort Desoto’s North Beach, one of America’s top beaches. Take time to enjoy the sparkling heated pool and spa on the bay and enjoy the boats, shorebirds, dolphins and other sea life. Don’t miss out on the area's local restaurants and unique shops up and down our beautiful coastline, as well as fishing charters, golfing, boating, nightlife, sunset cruises and more. The perfect Florida vacation starts on Isla del Sol. May - December rates: $1,700. January & April rates: $3,997. February & March rates: $4,485. Available 10/24/2020 - 12/30/2020, 01/01/2021 - 01/29/2021.