6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Spacious three bedroom townhome located in the tropical paradise of Bahia Del Mar. [Leased 01/01/2020-6/30/2020] The balcony off the living room have beautiful lake and tropical island views. Just a few steps to the heated pool and spa. The community features include walking paths, fitness centers, fishing piers and gorgeous landscaping. Escape the cold winter and snow! This unit has it all.... Just pack your bags and you'll be living in paradise in no time! Sight see dolphins and birds, go fishing, take a swim, or just relax on the beach. Local activities for everyone! St. Pete and Pass-a-grille beaches just over the bridge! Tierra Verde, and Fort. Desoto Park with its award-winning beaches are right down the bayway. Plenty of local dining and shopping to enjoy. Convenient access to the Interstate and International Airports. Don't miss this incredible opportunity in paradise, Call to schedule your showing today! Washer and Dryer in Unit. Sorry, No Pets.