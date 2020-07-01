All apartments in St. Petersburg
6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

6290 Bahia Del Mar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6290 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious three bedroom townhome located in the tropical paradise of Bahia Del Mar. [Leased 01/01/2020-6/30/2020] The balcony off the living room have beautiful lake and tropical island views. Just a few steps to the heated pool and spa. The community features include walking paths, fitness centers, fishing piers and gorgeous landscaping. Escape the cold winter and snow! This unit has it all.... Just pack your bags and you'll be living in paradise in no time! Sight see dolphins and birds, go fishing, take a swim, or just relax on the beach. Local activities for everyone! St. Pete and Pass-a-grille beaches just over the bridge! Tierra Verde, and Fort. Desoto Park with its award-winning beaches are right down the bayway. Plenty of local dining and shopping to enjoy. Convenient access to the Interstate and International Airports. Don't miss this incredible opportunity in paradise, Call to schedule your showing today! Washer and Dryer in Unit. Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have any available units?
6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6290 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

