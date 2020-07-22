All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6290 20TH WAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6290 20TH WAY S
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 AM

6290 20TH WAY S

6290 20th Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Greater Pinellas Point
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6290 20th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Florida living at it's best! This incredibly lovely home is in fabulous condition and ready for you to move right in. A bright and delightful open floor plan brings the sunshine in. The home has absolutely gleaming terrazzo floors throughout (rarely see them this beautiful); newer oven/range; new air/heat system, 2019; new refrigerator, 2019; inside laundry (washer/dryer included);and florida room. The Florida lifestyle everyone dreams of is realized in the expansive back yard with an in ground pool and open patio to sunbath as well as a comfortable lazy shaded area featuring shade sails. An outdoor shower (hot and cold water) is private and perfect to get rid of the grit from gardening in your large side yard. This home is extremely special and waiting for it's new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6290 20TH WAY S have any available units?
6290 20TH WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6290 20TH WAY S have?
Some of 6290 20TH WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6290 20TH WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
6290 20TH WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6290 20TH WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 6290 20TH WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6290 20TH WAY S offer parking?
No, 6290 20TH WAY S does not offer parking.
Does 6290 20TH WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6290 20TH WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6290 20TH WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 6290 20TH WAY S has a pool.
Does 6290 20TH WAY S have accessible units?
No, 6290 20TH WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 6290 20TH WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6290 20TH WAY S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus