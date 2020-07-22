6290 20TH WAY S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Florida living at it's best! This incredibly lovely home is in fabulous condition and ready for you to move right in. A bright and delightful open floor plan brings the sunshine in. The home has absolutely gleaming terrazzo floors throughout (rarely see them this beautiful); newer oven/range; new air/heat system, 2019; new refrigerator, 2019; inside laundry (washer/dryer included);and florida room. The Florida lifestyle everyone dreams of is realized in the expansive back yard with an in ground pool and open patio to sunbath as well as a comfortable lazy shaded area featuring shade sails. An outdoor shower (hot and cold water) is private and perfect to get rid of the grit from gardening in your large side yard. This home is extremely special and waiting for it's new family.