All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6279 SUN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6279 SUN BOULEVARD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

6279 SUN BOULEVARD

6279 Sun Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6279 Sun Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This lovely condo is situated on Intra-Coastal Waterway and features spectacular sunset hues. Heated waterfront pool and spa. The Washer and Dryer are conveniently located inside this unit. You would have your own assigned, covered parking spot right outside your front door. Easy access to I-275 and a short 30 minute drive to Tampa International Airport. Be at world class beaches or lively downtown St Petersburg with minutes. Only 5 minutes to the beautiful St. Pete Beach. Only Available until January 31,2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6279 SUN BOULEVARD have any available units?
6279 SUN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6279 SUN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6279 SUN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6279 SUN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6279 SUN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6279 SUN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6279 SUN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6279 SUN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6279 SUN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6279 SUN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6279 SUN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6279 SUN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6279 SUN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6279 SUN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6279 SUN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6279 SUN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6279 SUN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus