Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Vacation Rental! Incredible ground floor villa with water views of Tampa Bay and waterside pool! All tile floors with your comfort in mind. This part of paradise located in the Isla Del Sol community at Palma Del Mar boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom has a Queen size bed with water views and sunrises. The guest bedroom has 2 twin beds. Stack washer/dryer in the unit with the availability of a laundry room on the 2nd level of the parking garage for those larger items. This beautiful golf community offers walking paths waterside with fishing piers and benches for just watching the abundant area wildlife. Nearby award winning beaches such as Ft. DeSoto park at the end of Tierra Verde Island just a few miles down the road to St. Pete Beach and historic pass-a-grille beach just across the bridge with myriades of local restaurants and shops close by. Just 2 miles to I-275, downtown St. Petersburg with it's many museums, restaurants and don't forget the Saturday morning market between October - May each year! Beautiful ground level waterfront 2BR/2BA unit in Palma Del Mar. Unit 111 Parking space #4 under tower.