St. Petersburg, FL
626 51st Ave N
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:07 PM

626 51st Ave N

626 51st Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

626 51st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy living in the heart of St. Petersburg is why Bay Breeze Cove is so aptly named. The most convenient floor plan of the 3 in each townhome building, all of your living space is on one floor. Entering into a wide open great room with plenty of light and high ceilings make this 2 bedroom unit feel larger than it is. To the left you'll find a generous master with an en-suite bath and ample closet. The 2nd bedroom is of equal size with a bathroom and convenient laundry room just steps away. But the real selling point here is the convenient location. Just off 4th Street near 54th Ave N, it's an easy hop on to I 275 or straight into downtown. Don't feel like driving? There's a Starbucks, Orange Theory and a wealth of restaurants within the same block. Breeze on in and take a look today.

Listing Courtesy Of

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 51st Ave N have any available units?
626 51st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 626 51st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
626 51st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 51st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 51st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 626 51st Ave N offer parking?
No, 626 51st Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 626 51st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 51st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 51st Ave N have a pool?
No, 626 51st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 626 51st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 626 51st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 626 51st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 51st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 51st Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 51st Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

