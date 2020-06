Amenities

pet friendly pool range refrigerator

3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on 1st Ave North - Location, Location. Minutes to beaches and downtown St. Pete.

Excellent 3/2 with pool maintenance included. Home is 1230 S.f. , fenced yard. Alley access. Available Jan. 1st. Empty and can be seen now. 1,000 non refundable deposit to hold the property for Jan. 1st occupancy. 1800 monthly.

1st and security due at move in. 55 dollars per adult app fee. 300 non refundable pet fee.



(RLNE2601146)