620 37th Ave N

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION just off 4th St. N Block home 2 br 1 ba w/bonus 3rd room, garage - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Very close to 4th St. North with everything in walking distance, nice quiet neighborhood, wonderful for walking, close to I-275 and only 3 miles to downtown St. Pete.



Great solid block home with brand new carpet and vinyl, freshly painted on the inside. Large kitchen with eat in space, 2 bedroom 1 bath with Florida room could easily be 3rd bedroom. 1 car garage has lots of work space, working sink, washer/dryer included. Fenced in backyard and side patio also fenced.



Central heat and air (except 3rd potential bedroom, has window unit and fan)



YOU MOW YARD AND PAY WATER/TRASH/ELEC



Pets ok with deposit $200 refundable without damage



