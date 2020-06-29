All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 620 37th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
620 37th Ave N
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

620 37th Ave N

620 37th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

620 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION LOCATION just off 4th St. N Block home 2 br 1 ba w/bonus 3rd room, garage - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Very close to 4th St. North with everything in walking distance, nice quiet neighborhood, wonderful for walking, close to I-275 and only 3 miles to downtown St. Pete.

Great solid block home with brand new carpet and vinyl, freshly painted on the inside. Large kitchen with eat in space, 2 bedroom 1 bath with Florida room could easily be 3rd bedroom. 1 car garage has lots of work space, working sink, washer/dryer included. Fenced in backyard and side patio also fenced.

Central heat and air (except 3rd potential bedroom, has window unit and fan)

YOU MOW YARD AND PAY WATER/TRASH/ELEC

Pets ok with deposit $200 refundable without damage

(RLNE5153699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 37th Ave N have any available units?
620 37th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 37th Ave N have?
Some of 620 37th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 37th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
620 37th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 37th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 37th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 620 37th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 620 37th Ave N offers parking.
Does 620 37th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 37th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 37th Ave N have a pool?
No, 620 37th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 620 37th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 620 37th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 620 37th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 37th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus