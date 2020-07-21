All apartments in St. Petersburg
6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM

6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215

6180 Sun Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6180 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Relax & Unwind in this light & bright 2 bedroom 2 bath villa located in desirable Casa Del Mar (House of the Sea). This 2nd-floor unit features a split bedroom floor plan with a covered parking space on the same floor as unit. Enjoy tranquil golf course & tropical landscaping views from your private screened balcony off the Living Room and Master Bedroom. This recently updated unit sleeps 4 comfortably and offers an open living, dining and kitchen floor plan. Inside laundry is an added bonus and the rental comes fully furnished with linens, utensils, beach chairs, sand buckets and much more! The community features a heated pool and spa with stunning open water vistas overlooking Boca Ciega Bay, a recently updated recreation room including pool table and lounge area. Walk or bike to local shopping and dining. Minutes from the beautiful sand of St. Pete Beach, Historic Pass-A-Grille Beach and Fort Desoto Park. Easy commute to Interstate, Airports, Golf Courses, Fishing and trendy downtown St. Petersburg which has been ranked the No. 1 Arts Destination for cities its size for three consecutive years. You can visit St. Petersburg's collection of world-famous museums and galleries, including the Salvador Dali Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, and The Chihuly Collection, (just to name a few). Don't miss out on this opportunity to unwind in one of the most sought-after communities in Isla Del Sol! Rates vary with length of stay and time of year! (In season rates Jan - April $3200 April-December $1750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 have any available units?
6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 have?
Some of 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 currently offering any rent specials?
6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 pet-friendly?
No, 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 offer parking?
Yes, 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 offers parking.
Does 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 have a pool?
Yes, 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 has a pool.
Does 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 have accessible units?
No, 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215 has units with dishwashers.
