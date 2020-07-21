6180 SUN BLVD UNIT 215

Amenities

Relax & Unwind in this light & bright 2 bedroom 2 bath villa located in desirable Casa Del Mar (House of the Sea). This 2nd-floor unit features a split bedroom floor plan with a covered parking space on the same floor as unit. Enjoy tranquil golf course & tropical landscaping views from your private screened balcony off the Living Room and Master Bedroom. This recently updated unit sleeps 4 comfortably and offers an open living, dining and kitchen floor plan. Inside laundry is an added bonus and the rental comes fully furnished with linens, utensils, beach chairs, sand buckets and much more! The community features a heated pool and spa with stunning open water vistas overlooking Boca Ciega Bay, a recently updated recreation room including pool table and lounge area. Walk or bike to local shopping and dining. Minutes from the beautiful sand of St. Pete Beach, Historic Pass-A-Grille Beach and Fort Desoto Park. Easy commute to Interstate, Airports, Golf Courses, Fishing and trendy downtown St. Petersburg which has been ranked the No. 1 Arts Destination for cities its size for three consecutive years. You can visit St. Petersburg's collection of world-famous museums and galleries, including the Salvador Dali Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, and The Chihuly Collection, (just to name a few). Don't miss out on this opportunity to unwind in one of the most sought-after communities in Isla Del Sol! Rates vary with length of stay and time of year! (In season rates Jan - April $3200 April-December $1750)