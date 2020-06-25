6150 SUN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

FURNISHED SIX MONTH RENTAL APRIL 30 - NOV. 15, 2019 APPROX. Lovely Golf Course Frontage Two Bedroom (third bedroom was converted to downstairs bonus area), Three Bathroom + Parking for two cars - covered carport/garage + one assigned outdoor parking space in beautiful Casa Del Mar (Isla Del Sol). Downstairs features updated beautiful kitchen, tiled dining area with soaring ceiling, living area with fireplace, brand new berber carpert, full bath with step in shower, bonus area, washer-dryer, double patio door views of the pond and Isla golf course, hurricane shutters and outdoor patio with grill. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with king bed, large walk-in closet, private balcony overlooking the gorgeous view of the pond and golf course, and private bathroom with tub/shower combo. Guest Bedroom has two twins and there is another full bathroom with tub/shower combo. All utilities including water/sewer/garbage/ext. cable/Internet/WiFi included in the rent. Tenant pays electric. Heated waterfront pool/spa for your use. Sorry, no pets allowed. Room sizes are approx.