All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6150 SUN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6150 SUN BOULEVARD
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

6150 SUN BOULEVARD

6150 Sun Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6150 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
FURNISHED SIX MONTH RENTAL APRIL 30 - NOV. 15, 2019 APPROX. Lovely Golf Course Frontage Two Bedroom (third bedroom was converted to downstairs bonus area), Three Bathroom + Parking for two cars - covered carport/garage + one assigned outdoor parking space in beautiful Casa Del Mar (Isla Del Sol). Downstairs features updated beautiful kitchen, tiled dining area with soaring ceiling, living area with fireplace, brand new berber carpert, full bath with step in shower, bonus area, washer-dryer, double patio door views of the pond and Isla golf course, hurricane shutters and outdoor patio with grill. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with king bed, large walk-in closet, private balcony overlooking the gorgeous view of the pond and golf course, and private bathroom with tub/shower combo. Guest Bedroom has two twins and there is another full bathroom with tub/shower combo. All utilities including water/sewer/garbage/ext. cable/Internet/WiFi included in the rent. Tenant pays electric. Heated waterfront pool/spa for your use. Sorry, no pets allowed. Room sizes are approx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6150 SUN BOULEVARD have any available units?
6150 SUN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6150 SUN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6150 SUN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6150 SUN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6150 SUN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6150 SUN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6150 SUN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6150 SUN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6150 SUN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6150 SUN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6150 SUN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6150 SUN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6150 SUN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6150 SUN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6150 SUN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6150 SUN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6150 SUN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus