6123 6th Ave South

Amenities

furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities

Perfect for Executives, Job Relocations and Vacations.

The home is situated on a safe quite residential street in the Gulfport area and within five minute driver to the Gulfport beaches, 10 minute drive to St Pete beaches and 15 minutes to Downtown St Petes....



If you like to bike, please bring it as the home is located on the Pinnelas BIKE TRAIL .....if not you can always walk or jog on the trail.



The home comes Fully Fully furnished with everything you will need to make your vacation or buisness trip perfect.



6th ave home has two bedrooms a King and a Queen bed.



Feel like cooking well this is the place the kitchen comes with all the basic cooking supplies, a Wolf Gas Stove and all the pots and pans for you to cook gourmet meal.



The home also has a beuatifully paved yard with a creek in the back yard.



And of course it is close to all the malls, grocery stores, resturants and etc .



St. Petersburg offers public waterside parklands. The downtown has amazing restaurants, live music venues, the Historic Vinoy Hotel, and internationally acclaimed art collections at the Dali and Chihuly Museums. This convenient location is only a short drive to Gulf Beaches and an the beautiful beaches at Fort De Soto Park.



So book now and come spend time in The Sunshine State Florida