Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6123 6th Ave South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

6123 6th Ave South

6123 6th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6123 6th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
Perfect for Executives, Job Relocations and Vacations.
The home is situated on a safe quite residential street in the Gulfport area and within five minute driver to the Gulfport beaches, 10 minute drive to St Pete beaches and 15 minutes to Downtown St Petes....

If you like to bike, please bring it as the home is located on the Pinnelas BIKE TRAIL .....if not you can always walk or jog on the trail.

The home comes Fully Fully furnished with everything you will need to make your vacation or buisness trip perfect.

6th ave home has two bedrooms a King and a Queen bed.

Feel like cooking well this is the place the kitchen comes with all the basic cooking supplies, a Wolf Gas Stove and all the pots and pans for you to cook gourmet meal.

The home also has a beuatifully paved yard with a creek in the back yard.

And of course it is close to all the malls, grocery stores, resturants and etc .

St. Petersburg offers public waterside parklands. The downtown has amazing restaurants, live music venues, the Historic Vinoy Hotel, and internationally acclaimed art collections at the Dali and Chihuly Museums. This convenient location is only a short drive to Gulf Beaches and an the beautiful beaches at Fort De Soto Park.

So book now and come spend time in The Sunshine State Florida

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 6th Ave South have any available units?
6123 6th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 6123 6th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
6123 6th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 6th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 6123 6th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6123 6th Ave South offer parking?
No, 6123 6th Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 6123 6th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6123 6th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 6th Ave South have a pool?
No, 6123 6th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 6123 6th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 6123 6th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 6th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6123 6th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6123 6th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6123 6th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
