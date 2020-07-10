6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WELCOME HOME! This 3 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located at The Cove at Loggerhead Marina in St. Petersburg, FL. (Now Suntex Marina) Inside you will find an abundance of natural light, volume ceilings, 42" inch cabinets, crown molding, granite countertops, and beautiful sunsets. The large bonus room on the second level can be utilized as a 4th bedroom, den, or dining room. The third level master bedroom features a sitting room with views of the water. Down the hall, there are two bedrooms that share a full bathroom and a large laundry room. The tandem 2-car garage allows for many storage options. The amenities include a large pool with cabanas, grills, and flat screen TVs. The Captain's Lounge allows for entertaining out side of the home while remaining in the comfort of the community. Loggerhead is a gated, pet friendly, waterfront community that is minutes from the beaches, downtown St. Pete, and easy access to the interstate.