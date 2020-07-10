All apartments in St. Petersburg
6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S

Location

6119 Anchorage Way S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME! This 3 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located at The Cove at Loggerhead Marina in St. Petersburg, FL. (Now Suntex Marina) Inside you will find an abundance of natural light, volume ceilings, 42" inch cabinets, crown molding, granite countertops, and beautiful sunsets. The large bonus room on the second level can be utilized as a 4th bedroom, den, or dining room. The third level master bedroom features a sitting room with views of the water. Down the hall, there are two bedrooms that share a full bathroom and a large laundry room. The tandem 2-car garage allows for many storage options. The amenities include a large pool with cabanas, grills, and flat screen TVs. The Captain's Lounge allows for entertaining out side of the home while remaining in the comfort of the community. Loggerhead is a gated, pet friendly, waterfront community that is minutes from the beaches, downtown St. Pete, and easy access to the interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S have any available units?
6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S have?
Some of 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S is pet friendly.
Does 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S offers parking.
Does 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S has a pool.
Does 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S have accessible units?
No, 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6119 ANCHORAGE WAY S has units with dishwashers.

