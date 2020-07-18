All apartments in St. Petersburg
6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

6104 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 330-0689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6104 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available for annual lease $2100, off-season $2350, and in-season $3350. Available immediately and for Winter 2020 dates. Welcome to the waterfront community of Palma Del Mar where you can wake up to beautiful waterfront views each morning from your spacious third floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay. Whether you are looking for a short term, seasonal or annual rental, this fully furnished condo will offer you the comforts of home and luxurious amenities. The spacious floorplan includes a washer/dryer in the unit, master suite, guest bedroom with a private bathroom, and an open kitchen and living area. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, dedicated dining space, access to the balcony, and expansive views of Tampa Bay. The large living area also offers full views of the water and a new television. Enjoy your morning coffee on the open balcony overlooking the waterfront while you take in the breeze and gorgeous views. Palma Del Mar offers a community pool, Jacuzzi spa, clubhouse, billiards room, fishing pier, and plenty of space within the community for walking. This unit comes with a parking spot in the garage with elevator access to the unit and is a quick drive to the interstate, Gulf Beaches, Fort Desoto, Tierra Verde, restaurants, and shopping. Available for lease on a one month minimum. Owner prefers three months or more and will consider annual rentals. Fees include tenant application fee $60, HOA application $50, and tenant processing fee of $75. Water, sewer, trash, cable with Showtime included, parking, amenities, internet, and electric with $100 cap per month included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have any available units?
6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
