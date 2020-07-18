6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access

Available for annual lease $2100, off-season $2350, and in-season $3350. Available immediately and for Winter 2020 dates. Welcome to the waterfront community of Palma Del Mar where you can wake up to beautiful waterfront views each morning from your spacious third floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay. Whether you are looking for a short term, seasonal or annual rental, this fully furnished condo will offer you the comforts of home and luxurious amenities. The spacious floorplan includes a washer/dryer in the unit, master suite, guest bedroom with a private bathroom, and an open kitchen and living area. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, dedicated dining space, access to the balcony, and expansive views of Tampa Bay. The large living area also offers full views of the water and a new television. Enjoy your morning coffee on the open balcony overlooking the waterfront while you take in the breeze and gorgeous views. Palma Del Mar offers a community pool, Jacuzzi spa, clubhouse, billiards room, fishing pier, and plenty of space within the community for walking. This unit comes with a parking spot in the garage with elevator access to the unit and is a quick drive to the interstate, Gulf Beaches, Fort Desoto, Tierra Verde, restaurants, and shopping. Available for lease on a one month minimum. Owner prefers three months or more and will consider annual rentals. Fees include tenant application fee $60, HOA application $50, and tenant processing fee of $75. Water, sewer, trash, cable with Showtime included, parking, amenities, internet, and electric with $100 cap per month included.