St. Petersburg, FL
6101 25TH STREET S
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

6101 25TH STREET S

6101 25th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6101 25th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The finest rental anywhere in Pinellas County...virtually everything in the home is BRAND NEW! The owner has spared NO expense in making this home the very best. It is a stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor-plan home has been completely remodeled and is in a wonderful neighborhood. The remodeled updates include NEW roof, NEW energy efficient A/C, NEW garage door and opener, NEW Hickory LVT flooring throughout, NEW water heater, and NEW double-glazed hurricane windows and heavy-duty insulation to keep power bills low. Brand NEW stainless steel appliances, coupled with the NEW leathered marble countertops and shaker cabinetry are gorgeous. The floor plan for this home opens with a living room with vaulted ceilings and french doors leading to a patio – just perfect for entertaining guests or a quiet evening at home. You'll find a family room which also has double french doors opening onto your patio. All bedrooms and bathrooms have been designed to provide the very best in family comfort and living – just what you have been looking for and have likely not found elsewhere. Come view this LIKE-NEW home today to see the craftsmanship yourself! Only minutes to the Gulf Beaches, shopping, recreation, and fine dining. Too much to list here but this is a must see property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 25TH STREET S have any available units?
6101 25TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 25TH STREET S have?
Some of 6101 25TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 25TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
6101 25TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 25TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 6101 25TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6101 25TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 6101 25TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 6101 25TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 25TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 25TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 6101 25TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 6101 25TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 6101 25TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 25TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 25TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

