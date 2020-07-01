6101 25TH STREET S

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The finest rental anywhere in Pinellas County...virtually everything in the home is BRAND NEW! The owner has spared NO expense in making this home the very best. It is a stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor-plan home has been completely remodeled and is in a wonderful neighborhood. The remodeled updates include NEW roof, NEW energy efficient A/C, NEW garage door and opener, NEW Hickory LVT flooring throughout, NEW water heater, and NEW double-glazed hurricane windows and heavy-duty insulation to keep power bills low. Brand NEW stainless steel appliances, coupled with the NEW leathered marble countertops and shaker cabinetry are gorgeous. The floor plan for this home opens with a living room with vaulted ceilings and french doors leading to a patio – just perfect for entertaining guests or a quiet evening at home. You'll find a family room which also has double french doors opening onto your patio. All bedrooms and bathrooms have been designed to provide the very best in family comfort and living – just what you have been looking for and have likely not found elsewhere. Come view this LIKE-NEW home today to see the craftsmanship yourself! Only minutes to the Gulf Beaches, shopping, recreation, and fine dining. Too much to list here but this is a must see property.