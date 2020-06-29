All apartments in St. Petersburg
6100 12TH STREET S

6100 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6100 12th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
Finely furnished 2 bedroom condo in Bay Point Plaza Apartments Condo Building G. Located in Greater Pinellas Point neighborhood, this unit is minutes from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Boyd Hill Nature Park. Just a short drive to downtown St Petersburg and the Gulf Beaches. This lovely condo has excellent quality goods and will not last long! Across the street from 40-acre Lake Vista Park, which has a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball fields, a skate park, a dog park, an outdoor fitness zone, and an exercise trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 12TH STREET S have any available units?
6100 12TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 12TH STREET S have?
Some of 6100 12TH STREET S's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 12TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
6100 12TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 12TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 12TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 6100 12TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 6100 12TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 6100 12TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 12TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 12TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 6100 12TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 6100 12TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 6100 12TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 12TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 12TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
