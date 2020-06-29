6100 12TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool tennis court

Finely furnished 2 bedroom condo in Bay Point Plaza Apartments Condo Building G. Located in Greater Pinellas Point neighborhood, this unit is minutes from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Boyd Hill Nature Park. Just a short drive to downtown St Petersburg and the Gulf Beaches. This lovely condo has excellent quality goods and will not last long! Across the street from 40-acre Lake Vista Park, which has a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball fields, a skate park, a dog park, an outdoor fitness zone, and an exercise trail.