St. Petersburg, FL
6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

6085 Bahia Del Mar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6085 Bahia Del Mar Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Looking for the perfect short term rental on Isla del Sol? Move right in! This condo has it all. *** FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL *** Live the resort island lifestyle in the beautiful, well maintained, clean and bright ground floor condo at Vista Verde. Nicely updated and accessorized throughout with comfy and stylish furnishings and decor. The condo offers a spacious layout, open concept living room dining room area *** GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING *** and 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, master bath en-suite. The condo offers a spacious 1,145 sqft layout with open concept living room dining room area *** PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING *** Kitchen has bar countertop and everything you need to cook, eat and entertain, tons of pantry space. Easy and convenient in-unit laundry closet with full size side by side washer and dryer. Scenic golf course views from the living room, master bedroom and outdoor patio area. Nice storage throughout. Short distance to the community pool and clubhouse area. Lots of walking paths and scenery around the immediate grounds with lots more to explore in the area with Fort DeSoto nearby and the beaches just a short distance away. Reserved parking space #108 and guest parking available. ***SHORT TERM SEASONAL RENTAL*** Easy show. Call today for availability and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
