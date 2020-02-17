6085 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Looking for the perfect short term rental on Isla del Sol? Move right in! This condo has it all. *** FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL *** Live the resort island lifestyle in the beautiful, well maintained, clean and bright ground floor condo at Vista Verde. Nicely updated and accessorized throughout with comfy and stylish furnishings and decor. The condo offers a spacious layout, open concept living room dining room area *** GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING *** and 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, master bath en-suite. The condo offers a spacious 1,145 sqft layout with open concept living room dining room area *** PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING *** Kitchen has bar countertop and everything you need to cook, eat and entertain, tons of pantry space. Easy and convenient in-unit laundry closet with full size side by side washer and dryer. Scenic golf course views from the living room, master bedroom and outdoor patio area. Nice storage throughout. Short distance to the community pool and clubhouse area. Lots of walking paths and scenery around the immediate grounds with lots more to explore in the area with Fort DeSoto nearby and the beaches just a short distance away. Reserved parking space #108 and guest parking available. ***SHORT TERM SEASONAL RENTAL*** Easy show. Call today for availability and showings.